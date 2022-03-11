Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Star Teases “Insane” Sequel

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore is teasing that an “insane” sequel is coming fans’ way. In no uncertain terms, Moore put up a Twitter post conveying the following concise but-resonant claim: “Across The Spiderverse is INSANE 🙌🏾”. Given the premise of the upcoming sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movie, that’s a pretty big statement from Moore. Could Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) end up being a more mind-bending adventure through the Marvel Multiverse than even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

But hey: why choose when you can celebrate a year where we’re getting BOTH!

The first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse threw down the gauntlet in a big way. We picked up with Miles Morales (voiced by Moore) in a mirroring scene of the epilogue scene from the first film, where Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) reaches out to Miles Morales across the Spider-Verse again. From there, Miles Morales/Spider-Man was seen being pulled into the void between worlds of the Spider-Man multiverse, crashing through different dimensions in a fisticuffs battle with his own Spider-Man 2099 variant (Oscar Isaac).

Marvel fans have already picked apart the first Across the Spider-Verse teaser and found all kinds of hints to just how “insane” the film will be. Spider-Man India, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man 2099 are already in the mix, with hints that we could see an entire Spider-Verse army like in the comics storyline, which could include everyone from Superior Spider-Man and Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew), to an animated version of the ’70s live-action Japanese Spider-Man TV show. Even Spider-Man: Now Way Home‘s big trio of Spider-Men (Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire) are being teased as possibilities – such a lineup of characters would indeed qualify as “insane.” Along with big cameos, there’s also the already-clear visual spectacle that is being ramped up for the sequel, with wildly different styles of animation already apparent in the trailer footage.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord have also been teasing just what kind of major “event” film Spider-Man fans are in for:

“It is… a very ambitious sequel because we didn’t want to just sort of doing the same thing again,” Miller told Collider. “So, the idea that we would be going to different dimensions really opened up an opportunity artistically, to have each world have its own art style and to be able to push the folks at Imageworks to develop a way to have each dimension feel like it was drawn by a different artist’s hand. And seeing the development of that stuff is breathtaking. It’s the reason that we keep doing it because it’s so hard to get it right.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) arrives in theaters on October 7th.