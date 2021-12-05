Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Footage Has Marvel Fans Freaking Out

Sony Pictures blessed the internet with a deluge of news about the highly-anticipated Spider-Verse sequel, confirming that the 2022 movie will officially be titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). In addition to announcing that the sequel would be the first of two, an official first-look from the new film was released showing off about two minutes of footage from the upcoming movie. Naturally, Marvel fans officially flipped out when they saw what was in store for them in the film. In addition to new designs for Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen, none other than Spider-Man 2099 makes his return. Check out the reactions below!

Confirmed cast members for the new film include Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099 (it was previously reported that Issa Rae would voice Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman as well). Sony Pictures Animation’s official description for the sequel reads as follows: “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

