Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Plot Teases “New Team of Spider-People”

A new team of Spider-People is being teased for the plot of the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)! As one of the most highly anticipated film releases of 2022, fans had been anxious to see what was next for the follow up to the massively popular Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures Animation has finally released the first look at the follow up film and surprised with the fact that it will actually be the first part of something even bigger. What’s even more (or less, depending on which fans you ask) surprising is that even more Spider-People will be along for the ride.

Together with the first look for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) teasing what kind of new multiversal shenanigans Miles Morales will be involved with this time, Sony Pictures Animation is teasing that a new group of Spider-People will be joining the young Spider-Man for the new film with the official plot synopsis that reads as such, “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, there are very few details as to what to expect from this new line up of Spider-People. It seems to tease that we’ll get a much different team than seen in the original (which makes sense for how the film ended for some of the Spider-People), but it’s also not outright stating that none of those fan favorites will be making a return as well. What has been confirmed is that this is the first part of a much larger film event, and that means there will be even more opportunities to expand even further and introduce all kinds of new teams, Spider-People, and dynamics.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is currently slated for a release on October 7th next year, but what do you think? How did you feel about the first look at the new Spider-Verse sequel? Which new Spider-People are you hoping to see in the new film? Let us know all of your thoughts about Spider-Man and everything Into the Spider-Verse in the comments!