Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Fans Celebrate Spider-Man India Redesign
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fans really love what the movie did with Spider-Man India's design and character. Pavitr Prabhakar has existed in Marvel Comics for a while. But, the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse team took on the challenge of presenting their own spin on the variant. Online their work has paid off with a ton of fan-art of these characters popping up already. After posting a massive, record-breaking opening two days at the box office, it wouldn't be surprising to see more takes on Pav as the weekend went on. Check out what the directors had to say about Spider-Man India and their process down below!
"He in the comics, but there was sort of a baton that like was handed to us a little bit," Dos Santos told Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine about Spider-Man India. "Like, how do we take, how do we elevate that idea and really sort of see a 360 version of what that world looks like, what that culture is. So, the fact that somebody's gonna cosplay him and that it's meaningful to somebody. It's just like..."
Spider-Man India from Across the Spider-verse 🕷️🕸️#spidermanindia #pavitrprabhakar #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/T6kkoHyvdN— Kyne (@KyneMendes) June 3, 2023
Here's how Sony Pictures Animation describes the new multiverse classic: "Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac )."
"Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."
Do you love this new take on the character? Let us know in the comments down below!
WOW
prevnext
warm-up pavitr prabhakar, spider-man india #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/zadE8quoCB— 한국인🔥a webtoon artist (@neukgol) May 28, 2023
Total masterclass
prevnext
That lobby chase scene in ATSV was probably one of the greatest animated sequence of all time. It was so well done, man. Also Everything about Spider-Man india was flawless. They did him justice and i couldn't be more happier about it.— Marc (@MarAbh999) June 3, 2023
Just a great spin
prevnext
Spider-Punk ruled, but Spider-Man India is probably one of the best redesigns I've seen. He looks so much better than his comic counterpart. (Obviously, no shade directed at the artist who designed the comic version.) pic.twitter.com/BoOKBtkbHL— Justin D. (@MrDashboard08) June 3, 2023
Thanks are in order
prevnext
We really gotta thank the Spider-verse team and Karan Soni for making Spider-Man India one of the best Spider-Men. Makes me so happy. https://t.co/JQHvPrw3Mo— Jevan Dass (@JevanDass) June 3, 2023
An amazing job
prevnext
Also loved Karan Soni’s voice work with Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India! Adding the right amount of humor every time it’s needed pic.twitter.com/kGXs9YOrJS— Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) June 3, 2023
So many angles
prevnext
I don’t think we talk about how much of an upgrade Spider-Man India’s costume is from the comic version. pic.twitter.com/QWhn2LKgPE— Christian (@ThatBlurayGuy) June 3, 2023
Side by side
prevnext
No offense to the original creators but Spider-Man India’s costume in Across the Spider-Verse is so much better pic.twitter.com/m89moJMeZt— Rocket Raccoonico (@ultimate_nico) June 3, 2023
A nice upgrade
prev
Spider-Man India got the biggest upgrade and I’m so happy
I’ll never stop talking about this, it means the world to me
ham achcha kha rahe hain mere dost pic.twitter.com/Pl4slhylv3— Kunal – Commissions (4/10) (@HairyShortStack) June 3, 2023