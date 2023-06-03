Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Fans Celebrate Spider-Man India Redesign

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fans really love what the movie did with Spider-Man India's design and character. Pavitr Prabhakar has existed in Marvel Comics for a while. But, the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse team took on the challenge of presenting their own spin on the variant. Online their work has paid off with a ton of fan-art of these characters popping up already. After posting a massive, record-breaking opening two days at the box office, it wouldn't be surprising to see more takes on Pav as the weekend went on. Check out what the directors had to say about Spider-Man India and their process down below!

"He in the comics, but there was sort of a baton that like was handed to us a little bit," Dos Santos told Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine about Spider-Man India. "Like, how do we take, how do we elevate that idea and really sort of see a 360 version of what that world looks like, what that culture is. So, the fact that somebody's gonna cosplay him and that it's meaningful to somebody. It's just like..."

Here's how Sony Pictures Animation describes the new multiverse classic: "Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac )."

"Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."

Do you love this new take on the character? Let us know in the comments down below!