Spider-Man: Who Dies In Across The Spider-Verse?

The stakes have never been higher for Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. With Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker returning to his life, he discovers a cadre of Spider-Men led by Miguel O'Hara, a futuristic Spider-Man who can be quite terrifying. With thousands of characters populating the runtime, Spider-Men and otherwise, are there heroes and villains that bite the bullet in the second movie focusing on Miles and company? Luckily, Comicbook.com has you covered with a breakdown.

As those who saw Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse know, Miles' journey started with him losing his uncle Aaron. Aaron found himself shot in the back by the Kingpin, coming to the realization that his nephew was Spider-Man and refusing to murder him thanks to his night activities as the villain, The Prowler. Surprisingly enough, this wasn't the only villain to die as Norman Osborn, aka the Green Goblin, was killed as a result of his fight with the Peter Parker of Miles' universe. Following this battle, Peter finds himself dying at the hands of the Kingpin as well, causing Miles to have to step up in order to become his world's new Spider-Man and take the reins of protecting New York.

Across The Spider-Verse: Who Dies?

Surprisingly, there are next to no deaths in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, which is surprisingly enough, bad news for Miles Morales. With Miguel O'Hara breaking down the concept of "Canon Events", each universe decrees that certain players must be stricken from the board. Miles saving the father of Spider-Man India's girlfriend might have inadvertently caused that universe's destruction, though the Spider-Men were able to keep the reality from falling apart.

We also bare witness to countless Uncle Ben deaths, even having the opportunity to see the moments from Sam Raimi and Marc Webb's Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man films. Miles finds himself swinging at a frantic pace in order to change the future, discovering that the Spot is destined to kill his father, Captain Morales. Unfortunately, the question as to whether Miles' father survives will be answered next year in Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse.

