Spider-Man and Venom Dinosaur Costumes are Coming to Comic-Con

Move over, VelociPastor -- the most unexpected dinosaur costume of the year is coming. Yesterday, Marvel Entertainment announced that they will release bizarre dinosaur/superhero hybrid costumes featuring Tyrannosaurus Rex versions of Spider-Man and Venom. The two costumes, which hail from Jazwares and retail for $100 a piece, will be available first at Comic Con International in San Diego this week – Booth #3513 – and that's not all that will debut there: Jazwares released some information and images for a number of Marvel team-ups that could make Halloween a lot more fun for fans...and their pets, because why leave them out?

So...yeah. You can dress as Venomosaurus, while walking your dog in an Alligator Loki costume, which seems about as perfect as you can get. Here's how Jazwares and Marvel describe the line:

Look out: here comes the amazing Spider-Rex Costume. This Cretaceous spider king roars to life through fan-operated inflatable nylon. Its spider emblem is printed below a face window to give the wearer full visibility beneath its heroic snout. It also includes a pair of clawed gloves to defend the Savage Land from Venomosaurus. Collect this Spider-Rex costume and fuse ultimate power with ultimate responsibility.

Bond with Venom and a T-Rex to form Venomosaurus. This fusion of alien symbiote and Cretaceous tyrant roars to life through fan-operated inflatable nylon. Venom's emblem is printed below a clear window to give visibility beneath its slurping snout. It also includes a pair of clawed gloves to complete the terrible transformation. Collect this Venomosaurus costume and rule the Savage Land.

You can check out a number of Jazwares/Marvel costumes below.