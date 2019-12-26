JJ Abrams Debuts New Cyborg Avengers In Spider-Man

J.J. Abram’s time with Spider-Man has been full of left turns. Early in the run, many fans discovered that things would be different on this run as the Avengers got disposed of by Cadaverous. Now, the latest issue shows off what the villain had planned for the heroes and possibly little Ben Parker as we streak towards the conclusion. In a story that was billed to focus on Peter Parker and his battle against the technology-based villain, it has now become clear that Ben is the main character. With the help of his love interest Faye Ito, they’re looking for a way to stand up to evil and possibly Cadaverous. Well, things are going to get worse before they get better. (The Parker luck looks like it’s basically hereditary at this point.) The kids go over to the Stark headquarters after a bit of difficulty and meet an unlikely friend. Once there, the depth of this scheme becomes clear. *Spoilers for Spider-Man #3 below.*

So, Ben has basically assumed Spider-Man duties from his father and needs some help after Cadaverous has made off with him. He and Ito have traveled to Stark Industries headquarters where Riri Williams is now serving as CEO. Tony has been living in an underground bunker wasting away drunkenly. But, he agrees to help a bit after he sees Ben’s mask. As they try to escape Cadaverous, the villain launches his strike against them with evil robot versions of the fallen Avengers. Captain America, Thor, Hulk, and Black Widow are all in tow to duke it out and get the young hero as a part of their dastardly scheme.

Back when the title was announced, Henry Abrams and his father sounded absolutely excited to be undertaking this drastic version of the popular hero. They laid out how the path to this book came to be.

“Nick Lowe, the editor of this comic, reached out about 10 years ago,” Henry explained when the series was first announced. “More recently we began to develop an idea: a new and different and exciting take on Spider-Man.”

“Nick had been pressing me to do a book with him,” Abrams added. “A year or so ago, I started talking about it with Henry and it sort of happened organically. And that has been the joy of this. Even though I’ve been talking to Nick for a long time, weirdly, this feels like it just sort of evolved from the conversations of Henry and I, having ideas that got us excited and Nick being open to the collaboration.”