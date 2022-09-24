Spider-Man Fan Art Turns Giancarlo Esposito Into the MCU’s Green Goblin

Spider-Man: No Way Home introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Willem Dafoe's version of Norman Osborn / Green Goblin, and he arguably delivered one of the best performances of a villain in any Marvel Studios film. Dafoe's Green Goblin was transported from an alternate universe due to a spell that Doctor Strange cast which caused people who knew Spider-Man's identity to merge into the MCU. Due to the fact that his version of the character we wasn't from the MCU, fans have been imagining other actors in the role, with one of the names being floated being Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito. One artist took to his Instagram page to reveal a new piece of fan art that shows the actor as the character.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil, created a new piece of fan art that imagines how Esposito could look as Norman Osborn / Green Goblin. The fan art shows the actor as the Norman Osborn side of the role, but he's equipped with Green Goblin's pumpkin grenade. While it's all just conjecture that Esposito could join the MCU, this fan art is pretty fun to look at. You can check out the fan art below!

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

What do you think about the fan art? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!