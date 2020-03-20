Spider-Man Fans React to Cosplayer Building Web During Self-Quarantine

Spider-Man fans probably weren’t expecting to see the hero building a web in real life outside during the coronavirus pandemic. One cosplayer in Toronto, Canada decided that it was the perfect time to build themselves a web as pedestrians took video of the entire surreal scene. People have been encouraged to stay inside to limit the spread of the disease. Some places in the United States like California have completely limited movement outside of houses, except for necessities. But, up in Canada, web-building makes the cut it would seem.

Brandon Gomez is a reporter and anchor for a morning show in Toronto. He shared the video and it spread really quickly from there.

He wrote, “In unrelated #Covid19 news… check out what I just witnessed…

Spider-Man: “Have a good March break!”

Kid: “What are you making?”

Spider-Man: “Just a spider web buddy!”

Only in #Toronto This was nice.”

Although the current Spider-Man star has Onward on his plate right now, Tom Holland recently told Inquirer.net that the script for Spider-Man 3 is “insane.” The spot that Marvel left him in at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home was a bit of a wild card. Now that everyone knows he’s the famous hero, it’s hard to believe that he’s going to be able to go back to his somewhat normal school life with his friends. There has been all kinds of speculation about what the plot will be, but for now, we wait.

Kevin Feige has been beating the drum behind the film for months now. He’s teased the fact that Spider-Man 3 will be centered around the main character rather than his reactions to what’s going on around him.

“It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” Feige said last July when asked how the franchise moves is poised to move forward after Far From Home’s mid-credits shocker. “And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based.”

Do you miss Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments! Also, check out the reactions to that live-action web below:

