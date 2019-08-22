Marvel

Spider-Man Fans Are Freaking out That They Are Going to Have to Watch Uncle Ben Die Again

The news of Disney and Sony’s Spider-Man break-up is rocking the geek community as hard as it is the mainstream moviegoing masses. Everyone is trying to speculate about what the future possibly looks like with Spider-Man once again barred from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and for a lot of Marvel fans, there’s one particularly upsetting concern now occupying their minds.

Scroll below and you will see for yourself just how many Marvel fans are now freaking out that Sony will once again have to re-introduce its own self-contained Spider-Man universe, including a re-visit to the formative moment in Peter Parker’s life: the death of his Uncle Ben!

NO MORE

To quote The Simpsons: “Stop… Stop… He’s already dead!” 

KILL YO UNCLE!

I mean, at this point, the only reboot trick Sony has left is taking things down *this* dark route! 

The Infinity Ben Saga

Sony’s cinematic universe designs are simple: All Uncle Ben, all the time. 

There Is Hope

Could Sony learn from past mistakes and jump into a Spider-Man movie that doesn’t rehash the past? Anyone willing to take that bet? Anyone? 

Can’t Do It Again

Some fans are legit stressed over the thought of having to relive Spider-Man’s darkest moment. Whether it’s because they feel for the character, or simply don’t want to watch the same old guy die all over again, is anyone’s guess. 

Death Reboot

Sony promises some major changes to the Uncle Ben death story we *think* we know… 

You Too, Batman

It seems fans are beyond tired of seeing these three bodies hit the ground. Take note, DC and Marvel! 

Just Another Spider-Man Reboot

Just another day and another possible Spider-Man reboot. Nothing to see here, folks. 

Better Ben Than Tony

…But for Spider-Man purists, another dead Ben is better than another “Uncle Tony” moment.

What About MCU Ben?

The greatest crime of all is that Uncle Ben never got to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We were *so* hoping for that Tobey Maguire cameo that would’ve brought things full circle. Oh well. 

