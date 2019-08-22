Spider-Man Fans Are Freaking out That They Are Going to Have to Watch Uncle Ben Die Again

The news of Disney and Sony’s Spider-Man break-up is rocking the geek community as hard as it is the mainstream moviegoing masses. Everyone is trying to speculate about what the future possibly looks like with Spider-Man once again barred from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and for a lot of Marvel fans, there’s one particularly upsetting concern now occupying their minds.

Scroll below and you will see for yourself just how many Marvel fans are now freaking out that Sony will once again have to re-introduce its own self-contained Spider-Man universe, including a re-visit to the formative moment in Peter Parker’s life: the death of his Uncle Ben!

NO MORE

Uncle Ben right now pic.twitter.com/TGLg4SYwC1 — DM (@DM000111) August 22, 2019

To quote The Simpsons: “Stop… Stop… He’s already dead!”

KILL YO UNCLE!

I’m down to pay to see uncle Ben get murked again pic.twitter.com/3CvDg743az — 『糊涂の小仙』 (@MrNobahdee) August 22, 2019

I mean, at this point, the only reboot trick Sony has left is taking things down *this* dark route!

The Infinity Ben Saga

So sad Spidey’s been pulled from the MCU. Sony just gonna give us another shit Uncle Ben Storyline for the umpteenth time. 🤬 — 𝘓𝘌𝘈𝘕𝘕𝘈𝘔𝘈𝘒𝘌𝘜𝘗 (@leannamakeup) August 22, 2019

Sony’s cinematic universe designs are simple: All Uncle Ben, all the time.

There Is Hope

I don’t think they’re going to do another Uncle Ben. I think they’ve learned this time around. I’m expecting a Spider Man that’s going to be in his 20’s if they do it right. Either way, Sony makes back their production budget and then some with every Spider Man movie. — Ked (@lanikedvesen) August 22, 2019

Could Sony learn from past mistakes and jump into a Spider-Man movie that doesn’t rehash the past? Anyone willing to take that bet? Anyone?

Can’t Do It Again

Some fans are legit stressed over the thought of having to relive Spider-Man’s darkest moment. Whether it’s because they feel for the character, or simply don’t want to watch the same old guy die all over again, is anyone’s guess.

Death Reboot

Sony’s gonna bring Uncle Ben back in Spiderman 3 and then kill him using the Gwen Stacy death or some bullshit — Clam (@BlackTonyBlair) August 22, 2019

Sony promises some major changes to the Uncle Ben death story we *think* we know…

You Too, Batman

Two things we never need to see on screen again: the death of Thomas and Martha, and the death of Uncle Ben. — David Horsman (@DSHorsman) August 22, 2019

It seems fans are beyond tired of seeing these three bodies hit the ground. Take note, DC and Marvel!

Just Another Spider-Man Reboot

More so like buy Spider-Man back. Another reboot lol. I know you’re dying to see Uncle Ben again. — Raf (@MrRighTNoW_818) August 22, 2019

Just another day and another possible Spider-Man reboot. Nothing to see here, folks.

Better Ben Than Tony

Yes, I’ll be happy to see Uncle Ben ACKNOWLEDGED at least instead of a billionaire playboy — Uncanny Sam (@SpideParker) August 22, 2019

Sorry, that’s just garbage, Uncle Ben not being in a Spider-man who is a Peter Parker’s life is an insult to the character Stan Lee created.

The story’s also built that Tom Holland isn’t Spider-man, he’s Iron man’s sidekick, Iron lad. — Shattered_rain (@moon1_rain) August 22, 2019

…But for Spider-Man purists, another dead Ben is better than another “Uncle Tony” moment.

What About MCU Ben?

Wow. I guess I’m more upset at the fact they gone reboot it again and like I don’t wanna see that. We didn’t even get to Him and Uncle Ben story honestly in this series yet. — ｔ𝐫๏𝓤ᵇ𝔩έｄ ฬαⓣ€ⓡ𝓼🧘🏽‍♀️🌊 (@crbrown19) August 22, 2019

The greatest crime of all is that Uncle Ben never got to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We were *so* hoping for that Tobey Maguire cameo that would’ve brought things full circle. Oh well.

