Spider-Man: Far From Home Features A Quick Nod to Agents of SHIELD

Major spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home up ahead! Seriously — the ending of the film and whatever happens after the credits is discussed below, so proceed with caution if you have yet to see the film. You’ve been warned.

As the credits wrap up, movie-goers see Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) driving down the street in one of their classic black SUVs. Only in a moment, it’s revealed the Fury and Hill we’ve seen all along aren’t really them — it’s Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and his wife helping the real Fury out with a mission. Talos then Facetimes Fury, who’s appears to be on vacation.

And this is were a super subtle Agents of SHIELD reference seemingly pops in. Fury is busy “vacationing” on a beach with white sand and a crystal clear ocean — only he’s not only there. After he hangs up on Talos, it’s revealed Fury is on a gigantic spaceship and his beach getaway was only an illusion, a hologram of sorts. This would seem to give a nod to the popular vacation destination Tahiti often reference during the earliest seasons of the ABC show.

For those who didn’t watch the earlier part of the shows, Fury used the blood from a rotting Kree corpse to bring a dead Phil Coulson back to life. The project was codenamed T.A.H.I.T.I. and while Coulson was still trying to figure out what Fury did with him, he was brainwashed into thinking he had actually physically vacationed on the island.

As it turns out, Coulson finally did get his wish as he retreated to Tahiti to leave out his last days before he died in the Season Five finale of the show. Though Fury never name-dropped Tahiti, it seems like it’s almost too much of a coincidence to include the bit in the scene.

It should be noted that it’s never revealed what Fury’s deal on the spaceship is, though prevailing theories are that its the beginnings of SWORD, an intergalactic successor to SHIELD, especially since the latter has been given to the team at Marvel Television.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters while Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights starting at 8/7 p.m. Central on ABC.