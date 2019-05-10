New Spider-Man: Far From Home Clip Features Mysterio Saving Spider-Man

Marvel took the world by storm with a spoiler filled trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Fans learned that Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, is from a different Earth seperate from the 616 main universe. The cast, including Tom Holland, Cobie Smulders, Zendaya and company, showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live, to debut a new clip that makes the Spider-Man villain seem like an ally. There were actually two clips shown tonight, although one of them was the same clip that has been released on TV throughout the week, with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) explaining the multiverse to Spider-Man (Holland).

Before that, though, there was a brief clip of a massive man made of water (a riff on the Spider-Man villain Hydro-Man; there is at least one more in the movie, a riff on Molten Man, although since Gyllenhaal called them “elementals” during the Kimmel interview, it seems plausible that there are more) rises up out of the famous canals of Venice and attacks a group of traveling American students including Peter Parker and his friends. While his friends escape, Parker runs into the trouble, ultimately finding himself smashed into the side of the building by a fist made of water for his troubles. Just when things are looking bad, Mysterio enters and blasts Hydro-Man into submission, rescuing Peter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Certainly, given what we know about Mysterio from the comics, fans will likely assume that the Hydro-Man and Molten Man elementals are things that he has either conjured, or at least things that are working some kind of con with him. Traditionally, his powers are all about misdirection and deception, although sometimes some writers will give him enough power to actually do some reality manipulation. In any event, what we see so far is that he seems to be taking advantage of Peter’s need for a father figure to exert influence over him the same way Tony Stark has in the past. How that will all shake out is anybody’s guess at this point.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be in theaters on July 2.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!