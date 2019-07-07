Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Addresses SPOILER’s Shocking Return in Mid-Credits Scene

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought a new approach to a lot of beloved concepts from older films and comic books, but sometimes you just cannot improve on the classics. Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts understands this, realizing that it’s good to embrace the past in certain situations.

Case-in-point, the mid-credits scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home, which re-introduces a classic character that fans have been clamoring to see return to the screen for years. And now that character is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will likely play a bigger role in future films.

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

After the events of the film and Peter Parker’s confrontation with Mysterio, his life seems to be going perfectly. Which is the perfect opportunity for J. Jonah Jameson to make his debut and throw a wrench in everything. And the best part is that Jameson is once again played by J.K. Simmons, reprising the fan-favorite role after his appearances in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy of films.

Now director Jon Watts is opening up about Simmons’ return to the franchise and Jameson’s debut, in which the InfoWars-inspired version of the character reveals Spider-Man’s identity as Peter Parker to the world. Watts said that they had to shoot that scene last in hopes of preventing leaks from spoiling the big reveal.

While speaking to ScreenRant, Watts explained his reasoning for making this decision, revealing that it was inspired by the comic books — and that he might have to return to the source material if he’s going to figure out how to continue this story.

“You get to see Peter reveal his identity to the world in Civil War,” Watts explained. “I’m going to have to do that homework too now, I’ve sort of painted myself in the corner. I gotta go back to the archive.”

There’s no word yet if Simmons’ appearance was just a cameo or if there are plans for the character to stick around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But at least we got this wonderful scene, which is sure to make Peter Parker’s life a bit more complicated for the foreseeable future.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.