Spider-Man: Far From Home Disrespects the One Avenger Who Brought Everyone Back

Every hero in Avengers: Endgame had a role to play, and The Hulk was no exception. However, in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the big green hero doesn’t even get the nod for being the one to bring untold numbers of living creatures back from the Snap. Iron Man gets a ton of shine throughout the story, and rightfully so, but Smart Hulk doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt at all.

In the hilarious school announcement scene near the beginning of the film, Peter’s classmates have their own sort of bizarre iMovie tribute to the heroes that ended up taking out Thanos. Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Black Panther, The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Falcon, War Machine, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, and War Machine are all there on the screen. The Hulk? Not so much as a peep about his help in designing the tech that made the time heist possible, or his actual snap that brought back half of all life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Maybe Bruce shouldn’t feel too bad as Spider-Man misses out on that particular moment of glory as well, but he’s earned the respect of New York for being in the battle and carrying the mantle of “the next Iron Man.” Maybe Dr. Banner doesn’t need the extra acclaim as his new zen-like outlook on life as the Smart Hulk seems rather well-adjusted. Though he might want to do something about that arm after the snap, it didn’t look so hot.

A fan asked a question about possible changes to Hulk’s Avengers: Endgame storyline during recent Reddit AMA with the film’s directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The Russo brothers firmly stated that Bruce Banner would always be the one to perform the second snap. He was always going to be the one to sound the alarm for the calvary in for the final act of the film.

Banner makes mention of his destiny during the events of Endgame and tells his teammates that he was the only one who could wield the Stark Gauntlet. All the Infinity Stones had to be collected, and he would be the one to do the deed because of his ability to withstand radiation. Hulk’s scientific acumen also plays a pivotal role in getting the quantum tunnel off the ground before Tony Stark comes in to refine the idea with his time GPS.

The hero would also go on to directly shape the universe going forward as his conversation with the Ancient One during the battle of New York ensures that Captain America will go back in time to replace the stones. Banner’s conversation was something that Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely broke down along with the directors on the film’s commentary track.

“Another scene that took a lot of rejiggering and jiggering,” Markus began. “To make things complicated things clear and clear enough so that people could track why certain decisions are made later.”

“And that if this is how, why she is, that if Strange were to give that stone away willingly, that there would be purpose behind that action, and that perhaps the purpose of that action was for her in this moment,” Joe Russo contributed. “This scene paints the stakes for motivating Cap to return at the end of the movie.”

So, Hulk is smart enough to help save the world, but he will have to wait for another adventure to be included in the highlight reels for the general public.