Spider-Man: Far From Home Easter Egg Gives Update on MCU Character We Haven’t Seen in Years

A Spider-Man: Far From Home Easter egg pays mention to Dr. Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård), who was last seen in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

When Peter Parker (Tom Holland) checks the in flight entertainment aboard a flight to Venice as part of an overseas class field trip, numerous documentaries are available: “The Snap,” “Finding Wakanda,” “Hunting Hydra,” and “Nova: Einstein Rosen Bridges,” featuring Dr. Selvig on its cover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The astrophysicist worked alongside Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) in both Thor and Thor: The Dark World, appearing again in The Avengers when he was brainwashed by an invading Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Later, Selvig helped Thor (Chris Hemsworth) research the Infinity Stones after the Asgardian Avenger was plagued by a vision following an encounter with the then-villainous Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) during the events of Age of Ultron.

Avengers: Endgame revealed Selvig was one of the trillions of lives throughout the universe “blipped” out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin), a fate that was undone five years later by an Infinity Stone-wielding Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

“I’ve done four [Marvel films] and they have me contracted for five and they haven’t called me yet,” Skarsgård told Metro in April. “They usually call me when they need some weird plot to be explained in a quasi-scientific way.”

Skarsgård has yet to be confirmed for another future Marvel appearance, but the actor is open to reprising his role as the eccentric scientist should Marvel exercise the fifth option on his contract.

“I thought it was a one-time thing, but the contract said if they wanted me they could use me for five films, but I didn’t think they’d use me for four so it was a surprise,” he said. “It was a pleasant surprise because I’ve had a lot of fun on those shoots.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Cobie Smulders, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing.