Spider-Man: Far From Home Trends As Fans Claim It's Best Spidey Movie

Spider-Man: Far From Home is one of the internet's most favorite superhero flicks. That is, of course, according to the latest Twitter trend as fans are debating their favorite Spider-Man flick. Even considering Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy or the pair of Andrew Garfield-starring Amazing Spider-Man flicks, fans keep gravitating towards Far From Home as their favorite of the bunch.

We'll have to revisit the moment later this year when Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie — No Way Home — finally hits theaters. According to Holland himself, it's the toughest Marvel movie he's ever been in.

"At the moment, I'm working on Spider-Man and I'm really enjoying making it," said Holland. "It's been very tough, it's definitely the hardest one we've ever made."

Keep scrolling to see what Spider-Man fans are saying about Far From Home.