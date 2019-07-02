Spider-Man: Far From Home Trends As Fans Claim It's Best Spidey Movie
Spider-Man: Far From Home is one of the internet's most favorite superhero flicks. That is, of course, according to the latest Twitter trend as fans are debating their favorite Spider-Man flick. Even considering Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy or the pair of Andrew Garfield-starring Amazing Spider-Man flicks, fans keep gravitating towards Far From Home as their favorite of the bunch.
We'll have to revisit the moment later this year when Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie — No Way Home — finally hits theaters. According to Holland himself, it's the toughest Marvel movie he's ever been in.
"At the moment, I'm working on Spider-Man and I'm really enjoying making it," said Holland. "It's been very tough, it's definitely the hardest one we've ever made."
Keep scrolling to see what Spider-Man fans are saying about Far From Home.
Best Solo Movie
Since Far From Home is trending here’s a reminder that it’s one of the best solo MCU movies pic.twitter.com/d7M2VGN4HG— Andrew 2: Electric Boogaloo (@Andrew2Boogaloo) March 28, 2021
Illusions
the illusion sequence in far from home >>> pic.twitter.com/CjOfu58i57— ezra (@dinbarnes) March 28, 2021
Fun Fact
fun fact far from home is the only spider-man movie where the final battle takes place during the day pic.twitter.com/GDcTr4MwS2— ezra (@dinbarnes) March 28, 2021
Masterpiece
spider-man far from home is a masterpiece https://t.co/3HfhnXFvP1— macy (@cardiganspidey) March 27, 2021
Tops
spider man far from home is the best live action spider man movie 😁 pic.twitter.com/vT9lqUVQOa— hailey 🍒 | arvin ! simping over harley keener (@hrtbreakholland) March 28, 2021
Best Trio
far from home is trending? well i can’t wait to get my best trio back soon :) pic.twitter.com/AAR3rpAPQH— jocelyne ✪ (@hollandinlove) March 28, 2021
Exactly
far from home trending. best solo movie exactlyMarch 28, 2021
Spider-Man: Far From Home is now streaming on Starzwhile Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.
What's your favorite Spidey flick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!prev