Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Says This Is the Hardest Marvel Movie They've Made

Filming is underway on Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the only thing bigger than Spider-Man's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is all of the rumors that are floating around the project. Fans have questions about actors returning to the franchise, including Spider-Man 2 villain Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Jamie Foxx as Electro. But you can't get any information from series star Tom Holland anymore, as he's learned his lessons from the days of spoilers. That doesn't mean he's shying from spilling a few details about the next film in the franchise.

During an appearance on the Skip or Watch podcast, Holland spoke about Spider-Man: No Way Home. During the interview on the podcast, he spoke about how this film stands out from the other entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"At the moment, I'm working on Spider-Man and I'm really enjoying making it," said Holland. "It's been very tough, it's definitely the hardest one we've ever made."

Holland has been hard at work on films like Cherry, Uncharted, and now Spider-Man: No Way Home. But with Spider-Man's last adventure (for now) coming up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland is just reflecting on the latest installment with the recently wrapped up WandaVision.

"I'm loving WandaVision at the moment, it's easily one of my favorite Marvel shows I've ever seen. I'm obviously very excited for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Holland told Screen Rant while speaking about Marvel Studios' Phase 4. "I've got my famously strange, rocky relationship with those two [Sam and Bucky], but I love them both and I'm excited to see how it works out. I think the Loki show looks really, really cool."

The actor expressed love for WandaVision in a previous interview, which could possibly set up his own crossover with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I'm absolutely loving the show," he told Playlist. "I love the camaraderie that we have on set every Saturday. We work through the weekends. So, every Saturday everyone's on set, talking about it and everyone’s spitting their theories out of what's going on. I love the apprehension of waiting for Friday. I think Elizabeth Olsen is unbelievable in it. The way she can bounce between the different styles of acting and sitcoms is amazing. And I think it's really funny."

Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 17th.