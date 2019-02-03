‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Star Marisa Tomei Learns Julianne Moore Is Her Cousin

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Marisa Tomei was surprised to learn actress and friend Julianne Moore (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) is her cousin.

The stars, who previously attended Boston University together in the 1980s before going on to co-star in 2012’s Crazy, Stupid Love, learned on PBS genealogy show Finding Your Roots they share DNA.

Tomei shared a clip highlighting the surprise revelation to Instagram.

“What an incredible gift to find out about my family’s roots with @HenryLouisGates,” Tomei captioned the post. “Eternally grateful for this generation and generations to come…. and the big surprise — discovering my friend is my REAL cousin! Hey cuz @juliannemoore!!!!”

Moore reacted similarly, sharing the video clip and writing, “I KNEW WE WERE ALIKE!” Moore added she was “so excited” by the discovery and included

the hashtag “#twinning.”

Finding Your Roots host Henry Louis Gate revealed to Tomei she and Moore share “an identical stretch of DNA” on Tomei’s X chromosome, despite Moore not sharing any of Tomei’s Italian heritage.

When Tomei next returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home as May, the “unusually attractive aunt” of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), she may find herself romantically entangled with Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau).

Now in on the secret of Peter Parker’s costumed identity after discovering the bombshell in the final moments of Spider-Man: Homecoming, May teams with her superhero nephew in support of a local goodwill cause benefitting — allowing her to emerge as her own kind of do-gooder.

May’s own superhero efforts come after Tomei admitted she was disappointed to learn Homecoming excised scenes that depicted May coming to the rescue of a young girl in need.

“There was something going on in the neighborhood, and there was a little girl in distress, and I saved her. And Peter saw me save her, so you kind of saw that he got part of his ethics from her,” Tomei told Huffington Post in 2017.

“Then I come home, and I don’t even tell him that that’s what happened, and, of course, there’s all this stuff that he’s not telling me.

So he’s like, ‘How was your day?’ And I’m like, ‘It was fine,’ but really I was shaking inside because of this whole crisis that had happened in the city. I’m kind of fibbing to him, and he’s fibbing to me, and we’re living in this house together, and it was a very interesting setup. I was quite disappointed that wasn’t in there.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5.