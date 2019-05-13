Mysterio’s Suit Influenced by Iron Man and Other Superheroes in Spider-Man: Far From Home

When Brad (Remy Hii) catches a glimpse of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he describes the apparent superhero as “Iron Man and Thor rolled into one,” unaware Mysterio’s suit is influenced by the two Avengers and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

“There was references to try to keep it in the Marvel world,” associate costume designer Michael Mooney told io9.

“So we’re going to get influences from Thor and from Iron Man — we had some Black Panther in there. Just to keep it all in the same realm, to say, ‘this little superhero lives in the same world with the rest.’”

The suit, which includes Mysterio’s comic book accurate fishbowl helmet, is “nice,” Gyllenhaal said during a cast appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “The costume’s great. The thing that they designed, which is incredible, is this chest plate — this amazing chest plate.”

“On the first day of work, I didn’t know much about the Marvel world. I was just coming onto set and Jon Watts, our director, he said, ‘Okay, so you’re gonna come in. You’re gonna stand up on the platform,’ and it was with Sam Jackson,” Gyllenhaal added.

“It was the first scene I shot. ‘And then you’re gonna jump off the platform. You’re gonna arrive and you’re gonna say a couple of lines and you’re gonna throw your arms and those are gonna be the lasers that come out of your hands.’”

But the moment — also displayed in the premiere trailer, finding Mysterio dazzling with green lasers before warning Peter Parker (Tom Holland) not to get involved — didn’t go smoothly.

“So we started shooting. ‘Everyone freeze.’ Jon was like, ‘Get out there,’ so I ran out there. Ran up onto the platform and I jumped down and I threw up my arms and I was like, ‘You don’t want any part of this,’” Gyllenhaal said, reenacting the arm movement, feigning getting stuck in the costume with partially outstretched arms.

“Legit, my arms could not extend with the chest plate.” Trying again, Gyllenhaal remained helplessly stuck.

“Then Jon was like, ‘Cut. Cool. That’s good, we’re good. Let’s move on,’” he said. “And I was like, ‘My arms didn’t—.’ The effects guy was like, ‘It’s cool. We’ll make you look cool. It’s fine.’”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

