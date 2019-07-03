Spider-Man: Far From Home Director and Producer Address Oscorp Rumors

Prior to the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, a rumor took the internet by storm. Someone with invalid information claimed that Oscorp would be making its Marvel Cinematic Universe debute with its logo stamped onto what was formerly Avengers Tower. As it turns out, this is not what happens in Spider-Man: Far From Home in any way, shape, or form. In catching up with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts, ComicBook.com got their perspective on those wholly invalid rumors.

Oscorp might have purchased Avengers Tower back in Spider-Man: Homecoming but the occupants of the tower which is currently under construction for a facelift have not yet been revealed. “I didn’t see a sign there yet,” Feige laughed when directly asked by ComicBook.com who bought the building. “I don’t think they put the sign up.”

Still, Feige thinks the rumors and online speculation is nothing short of entertaining and possible helpful with these blockbuster films. “I always think the speculation fuels it, whether that speculation is correct, as it sometimes is, or if that speculation is wrong, as it often is,” Feige said. “How awesome is it seeing him swing around at the end of that movie, and with the web wings glide through a under-construction version of Avengers Tower?”

While the rumors ended up being fake, Watts and company came closer to having a heart attack when rumors of Spider-Man: Far From Home’s post-credits scenes having details leaked online were circulating. “Then it ended up being this crazy Oscorp thing,” Watts said. “I love the confidence in which that was written. like I love that because you know so much of the fun of these movies is trying to guess what’s real and what’s not and you know the idea of a completely fake rumor about this movie that’s about illusions and deceptions, like it’s really on message.” Prior to seeing the incorrect information, Watts was texting with producer Eric Carroll, as the two were frantically wondering how what turned out to be epic post-credits scenes could have leaked.

“You know what’s funny is when that came out I think Kevin like texted it to Eric Caroll, the producer on this and he said, ‘Oh no,’” Watts recalls.”Because the headline just said, ‘Spider-Man end tag revealed.’”

While no one is ready to cough up the truth about who bought Avengers Tower, Feige was willing to shoot down another rumor about a potential third Spider-Man movie: Deadpool is not going to be there. “I mean we’re certainly having conversations about the future of all of those Fox properties, and how to weave them in, and when to bring them in,” Feige said. That one in particular is not the case.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.