‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Video Reveals New Airport Scene

Set spies have spotted Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland in wardrobe as Peter Parker, filming around an airport outside of London.

In the shot, which you can see embedded below from MCU News & Tweets, Holland can be seen exiting the airport, looking both ways, and then hurrying to his right. The most likely scenario here seems to be that he was held up — maybe doing superhero stuff — and has to catch up with whatever group he might be traveling with.

Given that any Avengers and/or Aunt May would already know what he was up to while heroing, some fans on Twitter are speculating that Peter is on a long-distance field trip with his class. A t-shirt worn by one of the crew members holding a screen in the shot appears to match the school’s logo as seen on shirts in the first movie.

WARNING: POTENTIAL SPOILERS… A new SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME set video from outside of London shows @TomHolland1996‘s Peter Parker at an airport! (via Reddit user Jorgy_Morgy) pic.twitter.com/1tl2U7uDbq — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) August 17, 2018

Jake Gyllenhaal will play Mysterio, presumed to be the film’s principal antagonist, although other villains including Hydro-Man are being guessed at by eager fans.

The film will reportedly also feature Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, suggesting that both SHIELD generally and those two characters in particular survive Thanos’s wrath in Avengers 4, in spite of having already been shown “dying” on camera at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

(To be fair, so was Holland’s Peter Parker.)

Little is known about the plot of Spider-Man: Far From Home — which is more than the run-of-the-mill Marvel secrecy. Coming on the heels of Avengers: Infinity War and serving as the first film released post-Avengers 4, it seems likely that little things like what Avengers may (or may not) appear in the movie could prove to be massive spoilers as far as the fans are concerned.

Zendaya will return to reprise her role as “MJ,” and it seems safe to assume that we would have heard by now if Aunt May had been snapped away by Thanos, so Marisa Tomei should show up in the film as well. Other than that, even the set spies have basically only managed to grab a few token shots of Holland himself, rarely with any scene partners.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019, just a couple of months after Avengers 4.