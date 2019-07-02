Spider-Man: Far From Home Reveals New Name for Thanos’ Snap

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War in 2017, Thanos snapped his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet and half of all life in the known universe ceased to exist. For a while, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe simply called the horrifying event “The Snap.” However, that changed when Marvel stated that the event was actually called The Decimation (which doesn’t exactly make sense but sounds totally terrifying). Well, this life was not long for The Decimation, as everyone who was lost was brought back in Avengers: Endgame, bringing the entire tragedy full circle. The newly-released Spider-Man: Far From Home delivers the first glimpse at the MCU post-Endgame, and there is apparently a new, official name for the disappearance and sudden return of half the world’s population.

Throughout Far From Home, this event is referred to as The Blip. People all around the world just disappeared one day, only to appear in the very same place five years later, having not aged a day.

At the beginning of the movie (no spoilers), footage from Peter’s high school shows a pep rally that took place five years prior. Several students in the stands, as well as many band members on the basketball court, evaporated into dust. Another cell phone video shows the second half of the Blip, five years later. A basketball game is taking place on the same court when the majority of a marching band appears out of nowhere, causing a shock to everyone involved.

(Very, VERY mild spoilers ahead.)

The characters in the movie also refer to the Blip, or “being Blipped” quite a bit. At one point, Aunt May is giving a speech at a charity for people who were homeless or displaced because of the Blip, and she references her own traumatizing experience.

May was in her apartment when she was blipped, only to reappear there five years later and find a new family living there. Upon coming back, she was initially mistaken to be the husband’s mistress, until everyone realized what was actually going on.

The Blip doesn’t sound nearly as scary as The Decimation, and it doesn’t have quite the same ring to it as The Snap, but it sounds like this is the official terminology that will be used by the characters in the MCU going forward.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters!