What Does ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Mean?

It looks like Tom Holland is at it again. Right now, Ace Comic Con is going down, and the event has brought a bevy of Marvel actors together. Of course, Spider-Man himself decided to swing in, and the actor went so far as to leak (?) the title of Spider-Man: Homecoming’s sequel. Now, there is just one question that remains:

What in the world does Spider-Man: Far From Home mean?

Yes, it looks like the sequel has a title, and Holland let is out to the world. The star took to Instagram to share an update about the sequel with fans as he said its script is all done. Now, the Internet is left wondering what Far From Home means, and there seems to be a pretty solid explanation for this title.

In the past, Kevin Feige gave fans an idea of what the Spider-Man sequel will entail, and it aligns pretty well with this title. The president of Marvel Studios told io9 that the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel will take place around the globe, so it sounds like Peter Parker will literally be far from home.

“We start filming early July,” Feige explaind. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Continuing, Feige said that the third and fourth Avengers films will have a big impact on Far From Home. With Peter now situated in some seriously global (and intergalactic) battles, it sounds like the Queens hero is about to rack up some frequent flyer miles, and fans are hoping Michelle and Ned are right by his side.

Of course, there are other fan-theories circulating about what this title may mean, but it fall to you to decide how legit they may be. Some are wondering whether Far From Home may indicate Peter’s time in afterlife (or Soul World) following his death in Avengers: Infinity War. Others are event speculating if the title may allude to some multiverse hopping, giving the MCU an entry way into series Spider-Verse. However, with Sony Pictures exploring that popular arc in an upcoming animated feature, it seems unlikely that Disney would be able to tread on its rights.

Are you ready for this big Spider-Man sequel?