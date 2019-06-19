Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Tom Holland is Keeping Fans Updated with Fun Press Tour Photos

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters next month, and the film’s star has been busy keeping fans updated on the press tour. Tom Holland, the actor best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been sharing tons of photos and videos from his experience promoting the upcoming movie. In the past day, the actor has shared images from interviews with many of his castmates, including Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned), and Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio).

Jacob looking like the heart eyes emoji 😍😂

“Jacob looking like the heart eyes emoji,” Holland wrote.

“Typical @lifeisaloha 🙄,” Gyllenhaal replied.

“Oooo.. this is kinda awkward.. but that look actually wasn’t for you😏🍍,” Batalon added.

The next photo shows the same group together again in London.

First day of press in London. Smashed it #spidermanfarfromhome

“First day of press in London. Smashed it,” Holland added.

Holland also shared a shot with Gyllenhaal.

Say whaaaaaaat!

“Say whaaaaaaat!,” Holland posted.

“Jake: Jacob you have beautiful lips! Me: 💁🏼,” Batalon replied.

We love how much the cast seems to love each other!

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.