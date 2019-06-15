Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Tom Holland Thinks He Said Multiverse Wrong In The Film

Avengers: Endgame opened up many doors for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and some of those doors will be explored in the final movie of Phase 3 Spider-Man: Far From Home. One of the biggest elements from Endgame in Far From Home will be how Peter deals with the passing of his mentor Tony Stark, but we’ll also see Marvel touch on their new multiverse, something Nick Fury refers to in the Far From Home Trailer. That’s awfully exciting, though in a recent interview Holland revealed he might have said the word wrong in the film, at least in reference to an American accent.

“I can tell you nothing…because I actually know nothing,” Holland told Pinkvilla. “I know, I think…hmmm, yeah, I can’t, I can’t really talk about the multiverse. What I can say is that I think I said it wrong in the film, because I think in an American accent it’s multiverse and I said multiverse, and I realized that only a few interviews ago, so I think I’m going to have to go back and re-record me saying multiverse.”

The first time he says it he says multiverse with the i sounding like an e, but the second time he says the word, the i sound is more heavily pronounced. The interviewer brought up that they say it multiverse in India the same way Holland says it, and he agreed. “Right, we say multiverse in England, but I think in America they say multiverse,” Holland said.

I’ve actually heard it more commonly said as the way Holland says it in the film, but regardless of how he says it, Marvel fans are just happy the multiverse exists in the MCU, and are quite curious to see how Marvel implements it. The multiverse exists in the comics as well, though the 616 universe is always treated as the core. It will be important for Marvel Studios to treat their core universe the same way, as introducing another universe can either bolster your core version or water it down if not used carefully.

Marvel Studios has yet to let us down, so we’re confident they’ll find some intriguing ways to utilize the other worlds while also keeping the focus on the core one, and we can’t wait to see what that looks like.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd