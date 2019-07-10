Spider-Man: Far From Home Tops Spider-Verse Total Box Office in Just 8 Days

It shouldn’t be a huge surprise to learn that Spider-Man: Far From Home is benefitting from a huge bump thanks to the success of Avengers: Endgame, as it’s on its way to become one of the highest grossing movies Spidey movies of all time. And its latest feat puts it ahead of one of the fan-favorite film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

According to the latest box office reports, Spider-Man: Far From Home has already pulled in $211 million in just eight days at the box office, passing the total domestic hauls for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse AND The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which made $190 million and $202.8 million respectively.

It’s obvious that the movie is resonating with Marvel fans as it sets up the next phase in the ongoing franchise, with major implications for future storylines beyond the Spider-Man series of movies.

But the movie also serves as a breath of fresh air after the harrowing events of Avengers: Endgame, as explained by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

“That really has always been the formula, which of course is not our formula. It’s the comics’ formula,” Feige told ComicBook’s Brandon Davis. “It is building up single issues into a big crossover event, and then seeing how those people are changed back. It is fun, and I’m not sure we’ve ever done as direct a sequel before, between Endgame and Far From Home. I guess it’s a slightly longer time period. We’ve done shorter time periods.”

He added,”But the spirit of it, and picking right up with the ramifications of… all that stuff that we know must have happened in Endgame, when everybody came back, we get to see a little bit of it. And not in a heart-wrenching way, which we’ve seen with the repercussions of Thanos’s actions in previous movies, in a very heart-wrenching way, but do it now with a little humor.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is still currently dominating theaters.