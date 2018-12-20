‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Reportedly Not Coming This Week After All

If new reports are any indication, fans eagerly awaiting the release of the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer might have to wait even longer. According to one scooper, in particular, the Far From Home trailer won’t be released on December 18th as previously thought.

Though the trailer was initially thought to be released publicly to coincide with an appearance at Brazil’s Comic Con Experience 2018 a few weeks ago, the trailer’s released has been pushed back and it’s not clear when the trailer might air publicly.

After hearing from multiple sources – No trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home this week either. Not online anyway. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 17, 2018

The release calendar for the trailer has been tumultuous, to say the least. According to at least one report from Vanity Fair, Sony’s plans of pushing out a Far From Home trailer had created problems for Marvel Studios‘ marketing plans for Avengers: Endgame.

Whenever we do see the Far From Home trailer, it’ll be our first look at Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in a post-Avengers: Infinity War world. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously said the film will challenge Parker in more ways than just one.

“We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings,” Feige said to ComicBook.com.

A new synopsis for the film reveals that Parker will end up having to battle mysterious creatures when he’s an a summer vacation with friends from school.

“Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friends go on summer holidays to Europe,” the synopsis reads. “However, the friends will hardly be able to rest — Peter will have to agree to help Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) uncover the mystery of creatures that cause natural disasters and destruction throughout the continent.”

Are you getting antsy to see the Far From Home trailer? What are you hoping we see in the first look of the MCU’s second Spider-Man film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, J.B. Smoove, and Jake Gyllenhaal, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 5, 2019.