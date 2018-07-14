‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: Zendaya Returns for Filming

Peter Parker’s classmates are reconvening as the supporting cast of Spider-Man: Homecoming returns for the sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and that include Zendaya, who plays Michelle “MJ” Jones.

Zendaya shared to social media a shot of Jacob Batalon, the actor who plays Ned Leeds, holding a guitar on the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Zendaya’s MJ is Peter’s intelligent and eccentric classmate who is believed to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe equivalent the Marvel Comics “MJ,” Mary Jane Watson, suggesting that she and Peter may eventually find romance.

Filming on Spider-Man: Far From Home is now underway in the United Kingdom. Set photos from London revealed Holland getting back to work as Spider-Man. Another photo confirmed the somewhat unexpected return of a supporting character from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The title of the Spider-Man sequel was recently revealed thanks to a “leak” from Tom Holland, although said leak may have been part of Marvel’s plan all along.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that production on the film would begin in July and that Spidey would be doing some traveling.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that Spider-Man’s globetrotting isn’t the only reason the title was chosen.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th, 2019.

