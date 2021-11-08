Spider-Man Fights Morbius In New Marvel Preview

Spider-Man battles Morbius, the Living Vampire in a new Amazing Spider-Man #98 preview from Marvel Comics. Both characters are on the top of Marvel fans’ minds after trailers for the upcoming films and . Readers can find both in the pages of this new Amazing Spider-Man issue, though it isn’t the Spider-Man they know best. Ben Reilly, Peter Parker’s clone, has taken over the Spider-Man mantle once again and is working for the Beyond Corporation. Despite having Beyond Corporation’s backing and training from the Daughters of the Dragon, Ben still got bit by Morbius. Now he’s on the living vampire’s trail.

Amazing Spider-Man #98 is written by Kelly Thompson and features artwork by Sara Pichelli. Keep reading to see the preview pages.

Amazing Spider-Man #78

SEP210820

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Arthur Adams

Ben Reilly’s second real outing as Spider-Man pits him against MORBIUS, and it DOES NOT GO WELL!

•The full support of Beyond gets tested as Morbius puts the hurt on Spidey in a big way.

RATED T+

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

Amazing Spider-Man #78 Cover

Amazing Spider-Man #78 Credits/Recap

Amazing Spider-Man #78 Preview 1

Amazing Spider-Man #78 Preview 2

Amazing Spider-Man #78 Preview 3

Amazing Spider-Man #78 Preview 4

Amazing Spider-Man #78 Variant