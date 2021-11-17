Spider-Man: No Way Home’s New Trailer Swings Into the Multiverse

The secret is out. Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, swinging into theaters on December 17. “How do you tell someone that you’re Spider-Man? Now everybody knows,” says Peter Parker (Tom Holland), his identity revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons). Unmasked and unable to separate his normal life from his responsibilities as a superhero, Peter asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget he’s Spider-Man. When the sorcerer casts a dangerous spell that tampers with the stability of spacetime — and the Multiverse — Strange warns: “Be careful what you wish for, Parker.”

The third film in the trilogy from Sony Pictures and co-producers Marvel Studios, No Way Home takes a swing through the Spider-Verse when Multiversal villains vanquished by the Spider-Men of other universes (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) make their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the stakes higher and more dangerous than ever before, Spider-Man will face sinister supervillains Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

“We’re definitely trying to be ambitious,” trilogy director Jon Watts told Empire Magazine, referring to No Way Home as “Spider-Man: Endgame.” Spider-Man may not be assembling alongside Earth’s mightiest heroes to save half the universe as he did in Avengers: Endgame, but the threequel will do what no live-action Spider-Man movie has done before.

And by the end of No Way Home, the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler of the MCU will discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

“It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony [Stark], out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige said previously about Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. “And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Endgame].”

Feige added of No Way Home: “It’s all Peter-focused and Peter-based.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters December 17.