Spider-Man Green Goblin Deluxe One:12 Collective Action Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Following the debut of The Amazing Spider-Man in the One:12 Collective action figure lineup earlier this month, Mezco Toys has launched their Green Goblin. This should be no surprise to fans of the One:12 lineup as the main promotional image for the Spider-Man figure made it pretty clear that a classic Green Goblin was on the way.

Naturally, the Green Goblin figure comes with tons of features and accessories, which are outlined below. Highlights include 5 head portraits (three Green Goblin portraits with varying facial expressions and two unmasked Norman Osborne portraits) and the "Goblin Glider which he can securely attach to with the included foot straps. The Glider features hinged wings, two removable hover FX and thruster FX, and attaches to the included posing post."

When you're ready, pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $112 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using SPRINGFREE22 at checkout) and you won't be charged until it ships, which should be in February of 2023.

The One:12 Collective Spider-Man Figure Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Five (5) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands including One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of pointing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L & R) Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L & R)



Costume:

Fitted bodysuit

Tunic

Messenger bag with pumpkin bomb storage

Boots

Accessories: