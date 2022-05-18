The Amazing Spider-Man One:12 Collective Deluxe Figure Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Amazing Spider-Man is the latest addition to Mezco Toyz' high-end One:12 Collective action figure lineup, and "amazing" is a pretty good adjective for it. He's got a classic comic book look along with tons of features and accessories – like five head portraits, one of which has light-up eyes.

A full breakdown of the features for The Amazing Spider-Man – Deluxe Edition One:12 Collective action figure can be found below. When you're ready, pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $120 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using SPRINGFREE22 at checkout). It is expected to arrive in February 2023, and you won't be charged until it ships.

The One:12 Collective Spider-Man Figure Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Five (5) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Eighteen (18) interchangeable hands including

One (1) pointing hand (R)

One (1) "thumbs up" hand (R)

One (1) pair of fists (L & R)

One (1) pair of camera holding hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of web shooting hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of web holding hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L & R)

Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L & R)

Costume:

Fitted suit with spider insignia and cobweb detailing

Boots

Accessories: