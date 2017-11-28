‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Special Features Might Hint At Future Villains

The Wallcrawler’s homecoming to the MCU saw the debut of many classic villains from the Marvel comics, while also teasing characters to have a major impact in the future.

With so many great rogues to pick from, there are a lot of possibilities for antagonists in the inevitable sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the movie’s home release might have teased who fans can expect to see.

One of the special features included in a version of the film features a short documentary, showing interviews with Stan Lee, Kevin Smith, producer Eric Carroll, and producer Jeremy Latcham. In the video, they discuss the popular villains in the canon and possibly tease appearances in the next film.

Spider-Man: Homecoming set up one obvious introduction with the big-screen debut of Mac Gargan AKA The Scorpion.

“Mac Gargan is one of the more iconic Spider-Man villains,” Carroll said. “What we learned by the end of the movie is that Mac’s out there. He’s alive and well, and now he’s got a bone to pick with Spider-Man.”

Gargan appears in the post-credits scene of the film, having received a scar courtesy of Spider-Man. He corners Adrian Toomes in prison, asking if he knows Spidey’s identity after their run-ins. Toomes, however, keeps the knowledge to himself, leaving Gargan to do some dirty work when he gets out.

There have also been rumblings of Mysterio being featured in a film, after a Hollywood Reporter story said the character was considered for future plans. Kevin Smith spoke about how well the character would translate to film.

“The character’s visually everything a comic book should be,” Smith said. “[He] captures your imagination, and there’s some menace to [him]. Mysterio lends himself to a cinematic telling of Spider-Man because he was an effects guy. So you could do these insane grand illusions, set pieces that just don’t exist because it’s all hallucinogens and smoking mirrors.”

While Wilson Fisk is known as the Kingpin of New York in the Netflix corner of Marvel’s shared universe, the city is big enough to feature more than one crime lord. Tombstone would also be a great foil for Peter Parker, according to former Marvel Studios producer Jeremy Latcham.

“He’s a bad dude. New York gangster stuff. And Peter Parker, because he is a hero, can’t help but get in the way of that,” Latcham said.

With the Tinkerer, Shocker, and now the Scorpion running around, Tombstone would be the perfect character to bring them together. But the character is also rumored to be one of the villains in Silver & Black, featuring Black Cat and Silver Sable.

Whoever appears in the new movie, fans have a lot to look forward to. Well, unless it’s the Green Goblin. Again.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 5, 2019.

(h/t Movie Pilot)