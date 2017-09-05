‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Blu-ray Will Have 80+ Minutes Of Bonus Content

Spider-Man: Homecoming is currently wrapping up its theatrical run, but Marvel fans already have their eyes set on its Blu-ray release. The film is expected to hit home video in mid-October, and it appears the Blu-ray will have plenty of bonus content to sift through.

Fans can thank the British Board of Film Classification for the Spider-Man: Homecoming update. The organization recently evaluated the film’s age rating and its bonus material ahead of its fall release. The BBFC’s website says the movie’s Blu-ray will have 86 minutes of additional content.

Of course, the bonus content won’t all be deleted scenes or bloopers. Fans expect those Blu-ray staples to features on the Spider-Man: Homecoming disc, but the special features may also house ‘Making Of’ specials and cast interviews.

If you think 86 minutes is a lot of content, then you should take a look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (currently available to order for 50% off). The film saw its home videos go on-sale, and the Marvel movie’s Blu-ray has 137 minutes of bonus material. Fans can thank director James Gunn for the length as his audio commentary extended the features.

Still, there is a small chance Spider-Man: Homecoming may put something extra special on its Blu-ray (you can pre-order it here). The film’s bonus content sits at about 90 minutes which is double what Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 would have had without Gunn’s commentary. Some fans are thinking the extended length may be thanks to the return of Marvel’s One-Shots.

In the past, Marvel Studios would add short-films to some of its home videos. The practice was left alone after Iron Man 3, but actor Tom Holland has hinted the One-Shots could return. The Spider-Man star told Uproxx this year, “I think they are planning on doing it [One-Shots] again. I probably just spoiled a big spoiler. Kevin Feige’s probably going to be furious.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now playing in theaters.

