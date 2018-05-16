Marvel Fans Finally Turn Captain America’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Detention Scene Into a Meme

It looks like the shocking events of Avengers: Infinity War are making some Marvel fans look back — and give birth to a new meme in the process.

Over the past few days, an array of memes have been popping up on the Internet, which poke fun at one of Steve Rogers/Captain America’s (Chris Evans) scene-stealing appearances in last year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. As Marvel fans will remember, Cap appeared in a series of instructional videos that were played at Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) high school, including one where he sits backwards in a school chair and remarks “So. You got detention.”

Marvel fans have latched on to the meme quite a bit, using that general set-up to have Captain Americaaddress a wide array of embarassing or unfortunate topics. And we have to say, the results are pretty darn hilarious. So without further ado, here are some of our favorites of the “Captain America detention” meme.

You read the comments section. pic.twitter.com/chuWIGXNup — NormalBoots (@NormalBoots) May 15, 2018

You farted while testifying in a murder trial. pic.twitter.com/CM3t3RkJNU — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) May 16, 2018

You’ve overhyped yourself for a video game before playing it… pic.twitter.com/0FdS9KzWbB — Jared Schuh (@quesobros) May 16, 2018

You’re still blaming Peter Quill for the ending of Infinity War? pic.twitter.com/43JIaSQoLb — Nia ? (@nova12500) May 16, 2018

YOU WANNA HAVE A ROUSING DISCUSSION ABOUT TRUTH, HONOR, PATRIOTISM? pic.twitter.com/zwCoU18PHh — caitlin ☁️ | saw iw (@marveljedi) May 15, 2018

So, you got your arm glued to a chair. pic.twitter.com/lcZEhVKbku — Karto Destare (@Karto1989) May 15, 2018

You call them Steamed Hams, despite the fact that they are obviously grilled. pic.twitter.com/uEVJgdxRTf — MasterTP10 (@MasterTP1) May 16, 2018

no one told you life was gonna be this way? pic.twitter.com/gikWqQTC4a — chloe ? (@FlNNSWHEELER) May 15, 2018

