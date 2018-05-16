Marvel Fans Finally Turn Captain America’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Detention Scene Into a Meme

It looks like the shocking events of Avengers: Infinity War are making some Marvel fans look back — and give birth to a new meme in the process.
Over the past few days, an array of memes have been popping up on the Internet, which poke fun at one of Steve Rogers/Captain America’s (Chris Evans) scene-stealing appearances in last year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. As Marvel fans will remember, Cap appeared in a series of instructional videos that were played at Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) high school, including one where he sits backwards in a school chair and remarks “So. You got detention.”
Videos by ComicBook.com
Marvel fans have latched on to the meme quite a bit, using that general set-up to have Captain Americaaddress a wide array of embarassing or unfortunate topics. And we have to say, the results are pretty darn hilarious. So without further ado, here are some of our favorites of the “Captain America detention” meme.
@NormalBoots
So.— NormalBoots (@NormalBoots) May 15, 2018
You read the comments section. pic.twitter.com/chuWIGXNup
@lumi_con
So you thought anime was just an excuse for adults to watch cartoons. #lumicon #anime #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/Z88oD3Jagx— Lumi-Con (@lumi_con) May 15, 2018
@SamSykesSwears
So.— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) May 16, 2018
You farted while testifying in a murder trial. pic.twitter.com/CM3t3RkJNU
@quesobros
So.— Jared Schuh (@quesobros) May 16, 2018
You’ve overhyped yourself for a video game before playing it… pic.twitter.com/0FdS9KzWbB
@nova12500
So,— Nia ? (@nova12500) May 16, 2018
You’re still blaming Peter Quill for the ending of Infinity War? pic.twitter.com/43JIaSQoLb
@marveljedi
so— caitlin ☁️ | saw iw (@marveljedi) May 15, 2018
YOU WANNA HAVE A ROUSING DISCUSSION ABOUT TRUTH, HONOR, PATRIOTISM? pic.twitter.com/zwCoU18PHh
@Karto1989
So, you got your arm glued to a chair. pic.twitter.com/lcZEhVKbku— Karto Destare (@Karto1989) May 15, 2018
@MasterTP1
So,— MasterTP10 (@MasterTP1) May 16, 2018
You call them Steamed Hams, despite the fact that they are obviously grilled. pic.twitter.com/uEVJgdxRTf
@FINNSWHEELER
so— chloe ? (@FlNNSWHEELER) May 15, 2018
no one told you life was gonna be this way? pic.twitter.com/gikWqQTC4a
@BrewerBomb
So, you see a new meme? You wonder what this meme is capable of in potential or if it would probably die out soon by normies. The way a meme is used eventually determines the future of that meme. So please, Meme responsibly. Your old pal, Captain America. pic.twitter.com/0xa7Nm8jVP— BrewerBomb (@BrewerBomb) May 15, 2018