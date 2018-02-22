Spider-Man: Homecoming – First Look At Tony Stark

After months of waiting, fans have finally been gifted the ultimate holiday surprise by Marvel Studios. The fabled house-of-hits has just released its trailers for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and there’s plenty to see. Of course, there are plenty of scenes of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to unpack, but fans were more than excited to see another familiar face pop up in the footage.

Hint: It’s none other than Tony Stark.

The suave, armored Avenger can be seen in the trailer given his close relationship with Peter. Fans first saw the two meet in Captain America: Civil War when Tony Stark recruited the web-slinging vigilante to his team. Peter and his awkward, bumbling self endeared Tony so much that the billionaire superhero has taken a likening to the kid – and Peter isn’t about to complain about the free upgrades he gets from his mentor.

In the trailer, fans can see Tony and Peter having a deep conversation where he gives him advice on being a superhero and what not to do. “Just don’t do anything I would do and definitely don’t do anything I wouldn’t do,” he tells him. “There’s a little grey area in there, and that’s where you operate.”

Of course, he is still as sassy as ever. When he tells Peter to get out of his car, the boy thinks he’s going in for a hug, but alas. “That’s not a hug. I’m just grabbing the door for you.”

But, of course, Tony still cares. “I know you want to save the world, but you’re not ready yet. Stay close to the ground and stay out of trouble,” a voiceover can be heard explaining. Still, it helps to have Tony Stark on your side. At the trailer’s end, fans can see the two suited up and heading out.

In a teaser released yesterday, fans learned that Tony was more than eager to make a few adjustments to Spider-Man’s suit. The footage showed Happy Hogan asking Peter whether he’d looked at a briefcase Tony had sent to him. When the teenager opens the case, he finds an upgraded suit inside which contains some neat webbed wings.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The cast features Tom Holland (In the Heart of the Sea), Michael Keaton (Batman, Birdman), Zendaya (K.C. Undercover), Donald Glover (The Martian, Community), Jacob Batalon (North Woods), Laura Harrier (One Life to Live), Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Tyne Daly (Cagney and Lacey), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), with Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler), and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, The Avengers). It also includes Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Kenneth Choi (The People vs. O.J. Simpson), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), Selenis Leyva (Orange is the New Black), Isabella Amara (The Boss), Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. (Graceland), JJ Totah (Liv and Maddie), Hannibal Buress (30 Rock), and Jacob Batalon (North Woods).

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters July 7, 2017.

