‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Passes ‘Batman V Superman’ At Domestic Box Office

Spider-Man does whatever a Batman v Superman can. Isn’t that how the old song goes?

Regardless, the Wallcrawler’s latest movie just edged out last year’s epic super fight between the two popular DC Comics heroes at the domestic box office, and it still has about another month to go before it bows.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, the result of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios new deal to include the popular character in the MCU, just made $330,361,861. That’s just over $1,600 more than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

It’s not a lot right now, but with more screenings ahead of its release to Blu-ray and DVD it will likely tack on more. Jon Watts‘ Marvel movie also recently released in overseas markets like China and Japan, where it’s performing well.

While Batman v Superman still has the edge in overseas and, subsequently, total box office gross, the margin is small. Batman v Superman closed at $873 million total with $542 million coming from international box office.

Spider-Man: Homecoming currently sits at $861 million, and $531 comes from the international market. The film just debuted in China on September 8 where it opened to $69 million in its first weekend. It currently sits at $104 million after its second weekend in theaters, so it has some legs.

It’s already surpassed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in the Middle Kingdom; the Zack Snyder film made $95.7 million total at the Chinese box office.

While these numbers hardly prove anything as far as fan reception, they are a clear indication of success for both films. People were lining up to see Bats and Super punch the crap out of each other on the big screen, and now they’re lining up to see Spider-Man swing through the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s an impressive first outing for the new partnership between Marvel and Sony, and a strong indication that it’s just the beginning of a long-running Spider-Man franchise.

Spider-Man: Homecoming releases to Digital HD on September 26, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on October 17.

[h/t] Box Office Mojo