Spider-Man: Homecoming Writers Never Had Plans to Revisit Uncle Ben

When it comes to superhero cinema—and comic books in general, for that matter—there are few constants. With character revivals happening all around us at any given time, it seems like Uncle Ben (along with Thomas and Martha Wayne) are the constants when it comes to characters staying dead. Despite that, the deaths of said characters have been played out tirelessly in live-action, and it’s for that exact reason the writers behind Spider-Man: Homecoming didn’t want to revisit the heartbreaking, albeit formative, moment.

“We had no interest in rehashing Uncle Ben’s demise,” Jonathan Goldstein said Tuesday night while participating in ComicBook.com’s #QuarantineWatchParty for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

https://twitter.com/JM_Goldstein/status/1465869875755114503?s=20

As for the void left by a character such as Uncle Ben, Spider-Man star Tom Holland previously suggested Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) essentially served as a proxy for the ill-fated Parker.

“I think he probably was. I think he probably was, you know? I think he was very, very much took on the mantle as his father figure, and losing him is a huge blow to Peter Parker obviously,” Holland told UPROXX in 2019. “And that’s what’s so nice about Mysterio kind of flying in is that he can fill those shoes a little bit and be Peter Parker’s mentor and his big brother at the same time.”

“Yeah, that was always the biggest hurdle, you know. It’s so daunting being the next chapter following the behemoth movie that is Endgame and the ramifications of that tragic, tragic event,” the actor added. It’s incredibly exciting as well. I feel like the Russo brothers teed us up for a really exciting film and Jon Watts knocked it out the park. I’m just really excited and proud to see it, because I feel like we’re giving the fans an opportunity to grieve through Peter Parker.”

