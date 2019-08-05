Conan Gets a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Cold Open

Conan O’Brien went to Comic-Con for the fifth year in a row in July. As has become tradition, O’Brien moved his TBS late-night show Conan to San Diego during the big media event. This year he got his own origin story animated in a style reminiscent of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The animated sequence, seen above, recounts O’Brien’s life from the moment a radioactive clown bite gave him superpowers. He’s lived by his father’s motto, “With no talent, comes no responsibility.” Instead of using his power to fight crime or help the innocent, O’Brien went in for “cheap laughs and light celebrity chat.” If you watch the video above, you’ll see that it resembles the origin sequences used for the Spider-Mans in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opened in December 2018. The film grossed $375 million worldwide on a $90 million budget and received widespread critical acclaim. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It is the first non-Disney or Pixar movie to win the category since 2011. It also won Best Animated Feature Film at the Golden Globes and took home seven Annie Awards.

A sequel to the film is already in the works, as well as a spinoff focusing on Spider-Gwen. Titled Spider-Women, the spinoff film will also feature Spider-Woman and Silk. During an interview with ComicBook.com, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller talked about the film’s spinoff potential.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” Lord told. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” Miller added. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse tells the origin story of Miles Morales. After Spider-Man’s death, Miles is bitten by a spider and gains superpowers. The Spider-Man from another universe crosses over and mentors him on how to be a superhero. Together, they team up with four other spider heroes – Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, SP//dr, and Spider-Ham – to stop a plot by the Kingpin that could destroy the multiverse.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

What do you think of Conan O’Brien‘s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse intro? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section! Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available on home media.