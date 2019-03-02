‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ First 9 Minutes Released Online

If you’ve been on the edge of the Spider-Verse, you don’t have to hold out. Now you can see what all the Oscar-winning buzz is all about with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Sony Pictures has released the first nine minutes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse online, and you can watch it right now in the video player above!

Excitement for the animated Spidey movie is at a high, fresh off claiming victory at the Academy Awards for Best Animated Movie and finally releasing on digital storefronts. While the story focuses on a lot of different Spider-Men and-Women throughout the multiverse, it truly belongs to Miles Morales as he learns to accept great power and great responsibility.

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoke about their decision to make the movie, and while it all came to revolve around Miles.

“At that time, Miles was easily the most exciting character in the Marvel Universe. Oddly enough, around the same time, I went to the Jeff Koons retrospective in New York City — and love it or hate it — all his art is about other people’s work,” Lord said in the Art of the Movie book. “It made me like, ‘We could perhaps create a post-modern Spider-Man.’ So, we leaned into this idea of a post-modern Spider-Man in this environment that has multiple spider-people from all of the comics.”

It wasn’t just the artistic inspiration, but the fact that they could tell a brand new story that’s true to the character.

“His story is a sensation in the comics, we loved it there, and we were so inspired to try to find a way to tell his story visually that would be commensurate with that,” Lord said. “It’s a totally revolutionary style of animation… and it was too big of an opportunity for us to pass up.”

Miller added that Miles was a “really unique character” that enabled them to tell a different story.

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture. He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old,” Miller said. “All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens. “

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available on digital HD.

