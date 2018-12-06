Mary Jane Mourns Peter Parker in New ‘Spider-Verse’ Promo

The latest television spot for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has arrived and it gives us the best look at Mary Jane Watson yet. Watson — who’s only been seen so far in image Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) was holding — provides the voice over for the spot.

“We all have powers,” Watson says. “We are all Spider-Man and we’re all counting on you.”

A humorous moment then happens when Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is in the audience and takes her advice quite literally, asking Peter Parker — who’s in a disguise — if people are actually counting on him.

“Probably not you specifically, I think it’s a metaphor,” Parker mentions.

Though it’s not entirely clear where Watson is, she’s seen standing at a podium talking to a massive audience, most of which happens to be wearing a Spider-Man-themed mask. Though we can’t be for sure, it’d be a solid bet that the scene might be a memorial, or funeral, of sorts. After all, the version of Peter Parker that originally lived in the same universe as Miles Morales was killed after a battle with Ultimate Green Goblin and the Sinister Six.

When the powers that be began to piece together the movie, they wanted to make sure all characters included were characters that had previously existed in Marvel canon rather than introducing original characters. According to producer Phil Lord, the crew wanted to make sure everyone was canonical.

“We wanted everyone to be canonical,” Lord said. “We didn’t want to make anything up, because we felt like it would feel like we had a Great Gazoo to the movie or something like Scrappy Doo. We wanted to make sure that they all were originating from the comic, so we just sort of went to Marvel Wiki and having read the books and some of the event crossover books, we thought that these were characters that were as diverse as possible [and] had as many different colors to them.”

In addition to Moore and Johnson, the movie is also set to feature Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir (Nic Cage), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Liev Schreiber (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn).

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse swings into theaters December 14th.