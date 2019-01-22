‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Nominated for Academy Award

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was nominated for an Academy Award, considering how much praise and adoration the film earned from both critics and fans. But still, it’s always exciting to see a popular movie, one about superheroes no less, gain some recognition from the Oscars.

On Tuesday morning, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani took to the Oscars live-stream to announce the complete list of nominations, from Sound Mixing to Best Picture. When the nominees for Best Animated Feature were announced, it was Miles Morales’ time to shine.

Sony’s animated hit received one of the five nominations in the category. Should it win the award, there are a total of five people who will get recognized. Directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman were all listed next to Spider-Verse, as were producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is facing some stiff competition this year in the Animated Feature category, as it faces off against not one, but two Disney films. As you probably know, the House of Mouse is well-known for its success in this category, and taking it down will be no easy feat. Ralph Breaks the Internet and Incredibles 2 were nomination for Disney and Disney/Pixar, respectively. Also receiving nominations were Mirai and Isle of Dogs.

Fortunately, Spider-Verse has already won big during this year’s awards season, potentially leading to a victory at the Oscars next month. The Spider-Man film took home the gold for Best Animated Feature at the Producers’ Guild Awards, as well as the Critics’ Choice Awards. It was also confirmed by Rotten Tomatoes to be the best-reviewed animated film of the year.

With these previous wins under its belt, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse may be the favorite to take home the prize from the Academy Awards, despite the Pixar prestige. At this point, it’s still too early to tell.

Are you glad to see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse nominated for Best Animated Film? Do you think it should have received other nominations? Let us know in the comments!