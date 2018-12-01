‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Producers Confirm Which Peter Parker Appears in the Film

One of the newer trailers for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made some major hints at which version of the character appears in the upcoming animated film.

The trailer shows some scenes which hint at Sam Raimi‘s trilogy of Spider-Man films being canon, but it’s also fleshed out with some events that hint at other major moments in Spider-Lore. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller addressed those questions in a recent interview with Fandango, revealing which version of Spidey fans can expect in the new film.

“I think the idea is that this Peter Parker is an amalgam of all the Peter Parkers that you have seen in popular culture,” Miller explained. “So there’s elements of the Homecoming Tom Holland Spider-Man, of an Andrew Garfield Spider-Man, of the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man, of Spider-Man from various comics and TV shows. And sort of in this universe the Spider-Man that comes to Miles’ world is one that looks similar to but is not exactly the same as the ones that you know. And so, that’s why all of those plots are similar, but there’s a twist to them.”

Basically, as they explain, the version of Spider-Man we see in these scenes is quite possibly the best version of Spider-Man in existence, but fans should expect a twist.

“Yeah, the Spider-Man in Miles’ universe that he meets early in the movie was meant to be as competent a Spider-Man as possible, and is meant to be living in an alternate universe that we would all consider the mainstream comics universe,” Lord added. “So you’ll see that like he and M.J. kiss in the rain upside down, but she’s upside down, and he’s right side up. Just trying to find little ways to say, ‘This is a parallel dimension.’”

It sounds like the new movie is going to have fun with all of the classic Spider-Man stories that have been told over the years without being beholden to them. After all, the movie will be focused on Miles Morales, the Ultimate Universe’s Spider-Man who succeeds Peter Parker after his death. While they will be pulling from that character’s short comic book history, they will be making some changes as they feature Miles front and center.

We’ll finally get to see what all of the Spider-fuss is about when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters on December 14th.