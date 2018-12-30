Full ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Script Released Online

Now that Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has been in cinemas for the better part of a month, the animation arm of the studio has decided to release the movie’s screenplay.

Posted to Twitter earlier today by Rodney Rothman, the entire script is now available for fans to download and read through. The download link can be found in Rothman’s tweet below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony was kind enough to make our #Spiderverse script available online. Here it is if you’re interested. //t.co/CO2EQCKdD3 — rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) December 29, 2018

Rothman — along with being one of three directors — co-wrote the script with Into The Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord. Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey served as the animated flick’s two other directors.

The film has been successful critically, with a 97% Certified Fresh rating on the review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian even went the length to say that Into The Spider-Verse is “one of the best Spider-Man movies you’re likely to ever see.

Commercially, the movie’s been a bit slower out of the gates for Sony Pictures Animation. Just starting the third week of its box office run, Into The Spider-Verse has grossed just over $156 million worldwide, with nearly 60% ($91m) coming as a result of domestic box office efforts.

According to Steinfeld, the Bumblee star thinks a spin-off would be “incredible.”

“Oh my goodness. To be a part of this and play this strong female superhero, in this film particularly, is quite a privilege,” Steinfeld said to Entertainment Tonight. “The thought of a spinoff is incredible. If that were to ever happen, I would be honored to be a part of it. I would love that opportunity. Anything to do something like this again with these people would be an honor.”

Regardless, Sony apparently has plans for a shared animation universe of sorts as both a Spider-Verse sequel and spin-off have been reported to be in development. The spin-off is rumored to focus on Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen a slew of other female Spider-Man-based characters like Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman and Cindy Moon/Silk.

Into The Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Mile Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacey, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, and Liev Schrieber as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is in theaters now.