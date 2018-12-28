Hailee Steinfeld Shares Heartwarming Video of Young Girl Getting Spider-Gwen Action Figure

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is introducing audiences to a slew of new Marvel Comics characters, and one of the film’s stars is pretty happy about that.

Hailee Steinfeld, who voices Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen in the animated movie, recently shared a video of a young girl receiving a Spider-Gwen action figure. You can check it out below.

Steinfeld, who is the first actress to portray Spider-Gwen on the big screen, could end up having a pretty storied history of playing the character, depending on how the Spider-Verse franchise shakes out. In addition to a sequel focusing on Gwen and Miles’ (Shameik Moore) relationship, a female-led spinoff involving Gwen, Spider-Woman, and Silk is also in development.

“Oh my goodness. To be a part of this and play this strong female superhero, in this film particularly, is quite a privilege,” Steinfeld said in a recent interview. “The thought of a spinoff is incredible. If that were to ever happen, I would be honored to be a part of it. I would love that opportunity. Anything to do something like this again with these people would be an honor.”

“I remember seeing her for the first time and feeling like this is the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” Steinfeld said. “And it was one of those things where you hear about the directors were so excited about how she was coming together, and the color scheme of her outfits, her look as a whole… I was hearing all about it. It was one of those things where I was like, ok, now they’re going to show me a sketch and I’m going to have to act like it’s great… And sure enough when they showed it to me… like I said, this is the coolest thing ever and too bad this isn’t live-action, because I wish I actually look like that.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.