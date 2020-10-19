Marvel Teases End of an Era for Spider-Man in January

✖

The beginning of 2021 will mark the end of an era for The Amazing Spider-Man. ComicBook.com can reveal Marvel's January 2021 solicitations for Amazing Spider-Man #56, #57, and #58. The issues are the culmination and aftermath of the "Last Remains" story. The story follows up on this week's big reveal about the identity of Kindred, the mysterious villain that has been stalking Spider-Man since early in Nick Spencer's run as Amazing Spider-Man writer. With artist Mark Bagley, Spencer will end one era of his run and begin another. You can see the covers and solicitation information for all three issues below.

“The proverbial chickens are coming home to roost in Amazing Spider-Man," says Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe. "Threads have been laid since FCBD back in 2018 and Nick Spencer and Patrick Gleason and Mark Bagley are starting to braid most of them and mercilessly snip others. DO. NOT. MISS. IT!”

The solicitations for the issues suggest that this story will change the way Spider-Man and his fans think about the Osborn family forever. Both Norman Osborn and Harry Osborn were changed in the vents of Amazing Spider-Man #50. Things are only going to get worse and wilder for Spider-Man from there, and even allies like Doctor Strange won't be able to save him.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

“LAST REMAINS” TAKES ITS TOLL!

• You will never look at Norman or Harry Osborn the same again.

• We know SPIDER-MAN won’t.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

• Spider-Man continues to pick up the pieces and try to put his life together.

• But many of the gathering storms are swirling more and more violently...

• We want to tell you more but it WOULD SPOIL SO MUCH OF LAST REMAINS!!!

