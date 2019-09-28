Comcast Shares Perfect Reaction to Spider-Man’s MCU Return

Thanks to social media, corporations have started weighing in on trending news with varying levels of success. Plenty of fast food chains like Arbys are knows for being hashtag savvy, but Comcast is the latest one to climb the ranks. As of late, the media monolith has given superhero films like X-Men: The Dark Phoenix a hard time, but it isn’t all hard ribbing.

After all, Comcast got onboard with the rest of social media this week when news broke about Spider-Man‘s future in the MCU. Disney and Sony Pictures struck a deal for at least one more film, and Comcast was quick to share its hilarious response to the deal.

Over on social media, one fan was quick to notice Comcast’s clever reaction to the new Spider-Man deal. The cable company shared a new description for Spider-Man: Far From Home which will hit home video shortly. It was there Comcast included the cheeky tagline, “At least he’s not far from Marvel anymore.”

Of course, this line was quickly compared to one which Comcast posted awhile back. When news broke originally that Spider-Man was leaving the MCU, the company did not approve. In fact, Comcast updated its description of Avengers: Endgame when the news dropped which added the line, “Spider-Man’s boot from the MCU is worse than any villain.” So, take that Thanos!

Clearly, Comcast is jumping on the bandwagon with happy Spider-Man fans, and it will not take long before the company finds another superhero film to poke fun at. Earlier this month, Xfinity went viral after Comcast officially described X-Men: The Dark Phoenix as “an X-Men fan’s worst nightmare.” You can clearly see why mutant lovers weren’t happy with that hit, and Spider-Man fans weren’t too happy about their own dig until now. Comcast has redeemed itself with Marvel fans, but the question remains when the company will strike again with a new zinger.

Do you approve of Comcast’s spot-on response? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

