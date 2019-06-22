Director Jon Watts Not Sure How Spider-Man’s MCU Trilogy Will End

Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn’t swing into theaters for over another week, but that’s not stopping fans from looking ahead to the inevitable third solo Spider-Man film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While all signs are pointing towards Jon Watts returning for the third film, the filmmaker is unsure what direction the movie will go, mentioning that he takes the projects one film at a time.

On the press tour for Far From Home, Watts told Screen Rant that it’s all about being able to adequately tell the story of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) growing up into an adult.

“I mean, I try to think about it one movie at a time,” Watts said. “We’re definitely telling the story of this kid growing up, and we end the movie putting him in a very unique spot that we really haven’t seen Spider-Man in before in the films. So, I don’t know. For me, I’ll wait until the next one to start to figure out how we’re going to get to where I want it to end.”

The latest character to get a trilogy was Thor (Chris Hemsworth), which capped a three-film run with the critically-acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. While it hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel Studios or Sony to be in the works yet, it’s likely safe to say that a third film will be added to the Marvel Studios slate before too long.

Spider-Man: Homecoming ended up grossing $880.17 million worldwide and with the fantastic early reactions Far From Home has been receiving, it’s likely the Spidey sequel will end up raking in a substantial bit more than its predecessor.

Watts directed Far From home on a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. In addition to Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, and Marisa Tomei will reprise their roles from prior MCU films. JB Smoove, Remy Hii, and Jake Gyllenhaal are each making their MCU debuts during Far From Home.

