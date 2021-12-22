Spider-Man: No Way Home Among Top Ten Best-Rated Movies on IMDb

Just in case the box office returns on Spider-Man: No Way Home weren’t already an indicator of its pop culture footprint, the film has entered a new stage of online fandom by cracking the legendary Top 250 on IMDB, and not only did it land on the list, it’s in the Top 10. As of this writing, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the #9 movie on the list from the Internet Movie Database, putting it above the likes of The Matrix, Apocalypse Now, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Lawrence of Arabia. IMDB’s Top 250 is ranked by a secret formula on the site, one which takes the voting opinions of its “regular users” to heart. Let’s break down No Way Home‘s placement on the list with regard to other movies.

Spider-Man: No Way Home clocking in at #9 does not actually make it the highest rated comic book movie as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight from 2008 is the #4 movie on the list (and at one time was #1). No Way Home‘s placement on the list makes it only the second Spider-Man movie to land on the Top 250 with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse landing at #66 on the ever-changing lineup. The film is also just the third movie out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to crack the Top 250 after Avengers: Infinity War (#63) and Avengers: Endgame (#76). The only other Marvel film on the list is Hugh Jackman’s swansong as Wolverine, 20th Century Fox’s Logan (#222).

On the flipside DC Comics has five films in the Top 250. Joining The Dark Knight are the other two movies in Christopher Nolan’s the Dark Knight trilogy, Batman Begins (#138) and The Dark Knight Rises (#73). The other two films from DC that made the cut are 2019’s Joker (#70) and 2005’s V for Vendetta (#171).

It’s worth noting that the “regular users” of IMDB seem to have more of a love for Christopher Nolan than almost anything though as 7 of his 11 movies are present on the list (in addition to The Dark Knight Trilogy, Memento (#55), Inception (#14), The Prestige (#48), and Interstellar (#28), all made the cut).

With regard to 2021 movies that are on the Top 250, Spider-Man: No Way Home is just one of four movies that was released this year that have made their way onto the list. The other films include Dune, which is #179, and Jai Bhim (#133) and Drishyam 2 (#250), two original films from India that have been released on Amazon Prime Video..