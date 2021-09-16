Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Posts Emotional Throwback Thursday Picture

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s Twitter account had the perfect post for Throwback Thursday this week. They decided to look back at the Davis brothers and the fans just couldn’t handle it. While not the main thrust of the 2018 movie, both Aaron Davis and Jefferson Davis were both influential in Miles Morales’ journey to becoming a hero. Uncle Aaron was a sympathetic ear for the young man as he tried to adjust to his new life at school. His demise at the hands of Kingpin still makes a lot of fans emotional when they think about it. On the other end of the spectrum, Miles’ father followed another path than his brother. But, in the end, he comes around to see how much passion matters to his son and his brother. Their splintering actually may have sped along Aaron’s demise. It’s all very ripe for wondering. Check out the photo of the two Davis brothers for yourself down below:

Christopher Miller, producer on Spider-Verse talked to Comicbook.com about his vision for the film.

“This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style.” Miller told the site. “Everything about it … The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you’re going down.”

Sony describes the movie down below:

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.”

